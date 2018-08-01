search
Golf News

You need to hurry if you want tickets for the 2019 Open...

By bunkered.co.uk01 August, 2018
The Open The Open 2019 Royal Portrush Tickets The Open tickets The R&A
Gmac The Open

Fans are being urged to move quickly to snap up tickets for The 148th Open at Royal Portrush as golf’s oldest major heads to the island of Ireland for the first time in 68 years.

Tickets went on general sale today and The R&A has confirmed that, for the first time in the event’s history, it is strictly all-ticket – with the championship widely expected to sell out.

Around 190,000 spectators are expected throughout the course of the week and it is understood that more than 20% of tickets have already been sold when they went on advance sale to members of The One Club a few weeks ago.

Why the Open wasn't all doom and gloom for Rory
Open Silver Medallist makes decision on future

Fans can take advantage of early bird prices for a limited time only until midnight on Sunday, August 5.

Speaking about the Open coming to Royal Portrush, Mayo gaelic footballer and three-time All-Star Aidan O’Shea said: “I attended the Open for the first time at Carnoustie and was amazed by its scale and the overall experience.

Royal Portrush

“It was incredible how much golf you get to see, and how close you get to the players. It was clear from the moment I walked through the gates that a major championship is on a completely different level to any other tournament. I’m really excited the Open is coming to Northern Ireland.”

Welcome to Tee in the Park - The Open Camping Village

Adult daily tickets are available from £15 for practice days whilst kids under the age of 16 will be able to attend the Championship for free when attending with a paying adult.

Those aged under 25 can purchase tickets at reduced prices and will benefit from the option to take up free accommodation at the Open Camping Village. All ticket categories for the Open can be purchased at TheOpen.com/PortrushTickets.

