You'll never believe what Beef is up to this weekend!

Whilst the rest of the world’s top golfers will be in Ohio battling it out for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston will be almost 4,000 miles away in London… at a food festival!



Beef, who hasn’t featured on the European Tour since withdrawing from the French Open at the start of July, told his Twitter followers today that he’s going to be one of the judges at Wing Fest.

OOOOH MY It’s an honour to be judging @Londonwingfest this sat. It’s gonna be a cracker. Let’s gets messy like these lot haha. Also theres tickets Sunday still so get in quick and get ur wing on 😁 pic.twitter.com/pQeeEO8jQ6 — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 31, 2018

Taking place at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in the capital this Saturday and Sunday, Wing Fest bills itself as ‘for serious wing fans only’.



It was launched in 2014 by ‘chicken wing fanatics’ Richard Thacker and Andrew Watts and has grown into one of London’s largest and most popular food festivals.



This will be the second busy weekend on the spin for Beef, who was at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night to see Dillian Whyte beat Joseph Parker on points in a heavyweight boxing clash.