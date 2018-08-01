search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsYou'll never believe what Beef is up to this weekend!

Golf News

You'll never believe what Beef is up to this weekend!

By bunkered.co.uk31 July, 2018
Andrew Johnston Beef Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Wing Fest London Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park HNA Open de France European Tour Twitter
Andrew Johnston Wing Fest

Whilst the rest of the world’s top golfers will be in Ohio battling it out for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston will be almost 4,000 miles away in London… at a food festival!

Beef, who hasn’t featured on the European Tour since withdrawing from the French Open at the start of July, told his Twitter followers today that he’s going to be one of the judges at Wing Fest.

Taking place at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in the capital this Saturday and Sunday, Wing Fest bills itself as ‘for serious wing fans only’.  

• OPINION - The Ladies Scottish Open was free... so why did nobody go?

• 'Impossible' shot helps Dustin Johnson win 19th PGA Tour title

It was launched in 2014 by ‘chicken wing fanatics’ Richard Thacker and Andrew Watts and has grown into one of London’s largest and most popular food festivals.

• Richard McEvoy breaks silence on DeChambeau 'snub'

This will be the second busy weekend on the spin for Beef, who was at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night to see Dillian Whyte beat Joseph Parker on points in a heavyweight boxing clash.

Related Articles - Andrew Johnston

Related Articles - Beef

Related Articles - Andrew 'Beef' Johnston

Related Articles - London

Related Articles - HNA Open de France

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Twitter

Golf News

Tiger Woods confident of handling hectic season run-in
Whirlwind few weeks continues for Sam Locke
You need to hurry if you want tickets for the 2019 Open...
Public inquiry called over ‘2026 Ryder Cup project’
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: The players to watch this week

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
See all videos right arrow