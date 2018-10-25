search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsYoung Scots pro signs with Niall Horan's Modest! Golf

Golf News

Young Scots pro signs with Niall Horan's Modest! Golf

By bunkered.co.uk25 October, 2018
Ewen Ferguson Modest! Golf Management Niall Horan Connor Syme Leona Maguire Jack Singh-Brar Scottish Golf
Niall Horan

Modest! Golf Management has announced the signing of Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson on a long-term management deal.

The 22-year-old joins fellow young stars like compatriot Connor Syme, Christian Bezuidenhout, Jack Singh-Brar and twins Leona and Lisa Maguire in the Modest! Golf stable.

It comes six weeks after he announced on Twitter that he had left Scottish-based Bounce Sport, whose clients include Stephen Gallacher, Grant Forrest, Robert MacIntyre and Calum Hill.

• REVIEWED: Trump International Golf Links

• Membership benefits of new St Andrews club revealed

“I’m proud to have the opportunity to join Modest Golf Management and am confident the team can help me progress with the next step in my professional golf career," said Ferguson, who is set to compete in the Challenge Tour Grand Final next week.

Ewen Ferguson

“I’m proud to have the opportunity to join Modest Golf Management and am confident the team can help me progress with the next step in my professional golf career," said Ferguson, who is set to compete in the Challenge Tour Grand Final next week.

"The support Niall, Mark & Ian have offered already is incredible and I cannot wait to progress with this forward-thinking management company."

• Report: Chinese players told to skip LPGA event

• Long-term future of Sky Sports' PGA Tour coverage in doubt

Horan, the founder and director of Modest Golf Management, added: "Ewen is a fantastic talent and really fits in with all of the credentials that we look for in a Modest! Golf player: young, super
talented and with a first-class worth ethic. We cannot wait to work with Ewen and look forward to what’s to come."

Related Articles - Ewen Ferguson

Related Articles - Modest! Golf Management

Related Articles - Niall Horan

Related Articles - Connor Syme

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Golf News

City golf centre subject of £9m expansion plans
Lexi Thompson opens up on body image struggles
WATCH: Rookie pro drives OVER green on par-4
Chris Wood sets troll straight after WD accusation
Young Scots pro signs with Niall Horan's Modest! Golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the body and arms connected
Watch
play button
Transitioning your weight
Watch
play button
The right address is the basis of every good golf swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
See all videos right arrow