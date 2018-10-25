Young Scots pro signs with Niall Horan's Modest! Golf

Modest! Golf Management has announced the signing of Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson on a long-term management deal.

The 22-year-old joins fellow young stars like compatriot Connor Syme, Christian Bezuidenhout, Jack Singh-Brar and twins Leona and Lisa Maguire in the Modest! Golf stable.

It comes six weeks after he announced on Twitter that he had left Scottish-based Bounce Sport, whose clients include Stephen Gallacher, Grant Forrest, Robert MacIntyre and Calum Hill.

“I’m proud to have the opportunity to join Modest Golf Management and am confident the team can help me progress with the next step in my professional golf career," said Ferguson, who is set to compete in the Challenge Tour Grand Final next week.



"The support Niall, Mark & Ian have offered already is incredible and I cannot wait to progress with this forward-thinking management company."

Horan, the founder and director of Modest Golf Management, added: "Ewen is a fantastic talent and really fits in with all of the credentials that we look for in a Modest! Golf player: young, super

talented and with a first-class worth ethic. We cannot wait to work with Ewen and look forward to what’s to come."