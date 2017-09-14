Your Golf Travel (YGT) has been named as an official sponsor at this year’s British Masters supported by Sky Sports.



The partnership at the European Tour event, which will be hosted by YGT ambassador Lee Westwood at Close House in two weeks’ time, will give YGT the perfect opportunity to showcase its ‘Early Eagle’ offers to eager golf fans.

The company will also be giving away incredible free holidays to five of Lee Westwood’s favourite golfing destinations from Wednesday to Sunday of tournament week:

• Wednesday: Close House

• Thursday: Quinto do Lago, Portugal

• Friday: Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai, with golf at The Els Club, The Montgomerie, Arabian Ranches and night golf at The Track Meydan

• Saturday: La Manga Club, Spain

• Sunday: La Quinta Resort, Palm Springs, USA

Flights for the holidays for Dubai and USA have been provided by British Airways.

For a chance to win one of these amazing holidays, spectators should visit the YGT team in the Colonel Porter presented by Your Golf Travel – a pop-up bar at the 18th tee at Close House.

The team will be showcasing some fantastic ‘Early Eagle’ offers, taking live enquiries and encouraging spectators to mark their favourite golf course - or the course they’d most love to play - on a giant world map. Players and celebrities will be getting involved, with tournament host Lee Westwood making an appearance during the week.

“We are delighted to be an official sponsor this year,” said Ben Davis, head of offline marketing & commercial partnerships at Your Golf Travel. “It gives us at YGT a great opportunity to engage with golf fans and offer them the chance to win some fabulous prizes and take advantage of our fantastic ‘Early Eagle’ offers.”

Tournament host Westwood added: “YGT’s generous daily prizes to some fabulous golf destinations will provide an added attraction for spectators. As a YGT ambassador, I know what an excellent service they provide and the fantastic contribution they will make at Close House.”

If you haven't got your ticket yet, check out the packages available through Your Golf Travel at

yourgolftravel.com/tournament-packages/british-masters