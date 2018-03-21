You've got to see Gareth Bale's 3-hole backyard golf course

Golf fans: prepare to be made so incredibly jealous.



That's because Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has had land at the rear of his property in Glamorgan, South Wales, transformed into a three-hole golf course. But these aren't any three holes.

Bale enlisted company Southwest Greens to build replicas of three of the most famous holes in the world: the 17th at TPC Sawgrass, the 'Postage Stamp' eighth hole at Royal Troon and the 12th at Augusta National.

With the work finished and the course now fully playable after being given time to mature, here's what the Welsh forward has to enjoy.

Read more - Golf blamed for Gareth Bale's injury woes

Bale said: "As I moved here, I had a lovely bit of land and I decided that I would love to make a dream come true and build a mini golf course in my house.

"From a plain piece of land to build what we now it was a lot of hard work and a lot of craftsmanship. It's a lot better than I ever thought it could be and I'm just so happy I've got it here now and so happy that I chose Southwest Greens.

"I'm obsessed with golf. I've not really thought about what I'll be doing in 20 years when I'm retired from football but hopefully, I will be playing golf."

Bale has been strongly linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer and, with a backyard like this waiting for him at his Welsh home, who could blame him for wanting to move back to the Premier League? We certainly wouldn't.