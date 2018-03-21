There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsYou've got to see Gareth Bale's 3-hole backyard golf course

Golf News

You've got to see Gareth Bale's 3-hole backyard golf course

By Martin Inglis21 March, 2018
Gareth Bale
Bale Garden1

Golf fans: prepare to be made so incredibly jealous.

That's because Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has had land at the rear of his property in Glamorgan, South Wales, transformed into a three-hole golf course. But these aren't any three holes.

Bale enlisted company Southwest Greens to build replicas of three of the most famous holes in the world: the 17th at TPC Sawgrass, the 'Postage Stamp' eighth hole at Royal Troon and the 12th at Augusta National.

With the work finished and the course now fully playable after being given time to mature, here's what the Welsh forward has to enjoy.

Read more - Golf blamed for Gareth Bale's injury woes

Bale said: "As I moved here, I had a lovely bit of land and I decided that I would love to make a dream come true and build a mini golf course in my house.

"From a plain piece of land to build what we now it was a lot of hard work and a lot of craftsmanship. It's a lot better than I ever thought it could be and I'm just so happy I've got it here now and so happy that I chose Southwest Greens.

"I'm obsessed with golf. I've not really thought about what I'll be doing in 20 years when I'm retired from football but hopefully, I will be playing golf."

Bale has been strongly linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer and, with a backyard like this waiting for him at his Welsh home, who could blame him for wanting to move back to the Premier League? We certainly wouldn't.

Related Articles - Gareth Bale

Related Articles - Golf News

-

Golf News

How Wayne Rooney helped Rory McIlroy return to winning ways
New

By Michael McEwan

You've got to see Gareth Bale's 3-hole backyard golf course
Gareth Bale

By Martin Inglis

Paul Lawrie & Carly Booth named Glasgow 2018 ambassadors
Paul Lawrie

By bunkered.co.uk

5 players to watch at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
PREVIEW

By Martin Inglis

5 things you might have missed this weekend
Recap

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Transitioning your weight
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below