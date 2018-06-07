Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
You've not seen the last of Tom Watson at The Open...

By Michael McEwan07 June, 2018
Tom Watson With Martin Slumbers

Tom Watson’s links with the Open Championship just got stronger.

The five-time former winner of the Claret Jug has been appointed the first-ever Global Ambassador for the championship.

Watson, 68, returned to the scene of his first triumph in The Open, on his debut in 1975 at Carnoustie, pictured below, to formally begin the role, which will see him promote the event around the world.

Tom Watson 1975 Carnoustie

The American – who followed up his triumph at Carnoustie with wins at Turnberry in 1977, Muirfield in 1980, Royal Troon in 1982 and Royal Birkdale in 1983 – bid an emotional farewell to The Open at St Andrews in 2015, when he waved to fans from the Swilcan Bridge.

However, this new partnership renews Watson’s links with the event that has largely defined his career.

"I am honoured and very much look forward to be the Global Ambassador of The Open,” said Watson. “It's a role in which I am keenly interested because of the ever expanding global interest and importance of The Open as what is truly ‘The World's Open’.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A dded, “Tom Watson is one of the finest golfers ever to have graced the sport and has enjoyed an extraordinary career in The Open over many years.

“We are delighted that Tom will continue to be part of The Open and will help us to further grow the championship in the years to come.”

