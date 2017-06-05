Zac Blair’s stylish second hand shoes

Zac Blair turned a few heads during the third round of the Memorial Tournament after he was spotted wearing a pair of second hand vintage FootJoy shoes that he purchased from eBay.

Huge shoutout and two thumbs up to the random guy on @eBay that sold me these @FootJoy shoes. In the running for best purchase in history 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Hv4AdaMNT0 — Zac Blair (@z_blair) June 3, 2017

The classic shoes certainly gained Blair a few style points on his way to a T63 finish. The shoes were Blair’s first purchase from eBay, and by the looks of it, they probably won’t be the last.

Saw some more sick vintage @FootJoy online 😵😵😵 number one shoe in golf for a reason... best of the best 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Dry4dkekxk — Zac Blair (@z_blair) June 3, 2017

Jamie’s new look

Jamie Donaldson put in a solid performance at the Nordea Masters, finishing in seventh place. This was a welcome return to form for the Welshman, recording his first top 10 finish on the European Tour since last year’s Irish Open.

This wasn’t the only cheque Donaldson will have had to cash last week, as Puma Golf announced that they have signed him on an apparel, belt and trouser deal.

“We’re delighted that Jamie has decided to join the Cobra Puma Golf team and will be wearing Puma Golf products on Tour” said Mark Freeman, general manager of Cobra Puma Golf UK.

He continued: “Having achieved three European Tour victories, and secured the winning point as part of the victorious 2014 Ryder Cup team, Jamie is a proven winner, and we look forward to working with him and his team to provide great products and service, and help him achieve further success.”

Jason Dufner WITB

Jason Dufner returned to the winner’s circle on the PGA Tour courtesy of his victory at the Memorial.

Dufner trusted the Pro V1x en route to victory and was the ball of choice at the Memorial Tournament, with 78 players opting to play with either the Pro V1 or Pro V1x, compared to 13 for the nearest competitor.

Jason Dufner's victory at the Memorial Tournament