There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsZac Blair’s stylish second hand shoes

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Blog

Gear Shorts

Zac Blair’s stylish second hand shoes

By David Cunninghame05 June, 2017
Zac Blair FootJoy
Fj Icons Zac

Zac Blair turned a few heads during the third round of the Memorial Tournament after he was spotted wearing a pair of second hand vintage FootJoy shoes that he purchased from eBay.

The classic shoes certainly gained Blair a few style points on his way to a T63 finish. The shoes were Blair’s first purchase from eBay, and by the looks of it, they probably won’t be the last.

Jamie’s new look

Jamie Donaldson

Jamie Donaldson put in a solid performance at the Nordea Masters, finishing in seventh place. This was a welcome return to form for the Welshman, recording his first top 10 finish on the European Tour since last year’s Irish Open.

This wasn’t the only cheque Donaldson will have had to cash last week, as Puma Golf announced that they have signed him on an apparel, belt and trouser deal.

“We’re delighted that Jamie has decided to join the Cobra Puma Golf team and will be wearing Puma Golf products on Tour” said Mark Freeman, general manager of Cobra Puma Golf UK. 

He continued: “Having achieved three European Tour victories, and secured the winning point as part of the victorious 2014 Ryder Cup team, Jamie is a proven winner, and we look forward to working with him and his team to provide great products and service, and help him achieve further success.”

Jason Dufner WITB

Dufner Memorial

Jason Dufner returned to the winner’s circle on the PGA Tour courtesy of his victory at the Memorial.

Dufner trusted the Pro V1x en route to victory and was the ball of choice at the Memorial Tournament, with 78 players opting to play with either the Pro V1 or Pro V1x, compared to 13 for the nearest competitor.

Click the here to see what the 2013 PGA Champion has in the bag

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - Gear Shorts

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Gear Shorts Zac Blair’s stylish second hand shoes
Gear Shorts

By David Cunninghame

R&A to increase security at the Open
New

By Michael McEwan

Rickie Fowler 'confirms' Scottish Open return
Rickie Fowler

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Adam Scott issues warning to USGA
Adam Scott

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Gary Player disputes Langer's senior major history
Bernhard Langer

By Martin Inglis

Barack Obama wows crowds in St Andrews
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below