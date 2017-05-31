There are no results available.
Zach Johnson explains himself after 'meltdown'

Zach Johnson explains himself after 'meltdown'

By Martin Inglis31 May, 2017
Zach Johnson
Zach Johnson

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes, which begins with a ‘meltdown’ from the usually very level-headed Zach Johnson.

Struggling at the Dean & Deluca Invitational en route to a five-over-par 75 on Saturday, the two-time major champion allegedly ‘dumped all of his clubs out of his bag’ after being put on the clock.

A day later, Johnson addressed what had happened and admitted it ‘wasn’t his proudest moment’.

But a few people weren’t having Johnson’s explanation.

Johnson will be heading to Erin Hills in a couple of weeks for the 117th US Open. Players have already headed to the Wisconsin venue for a scout around and Wesley Bryan gave a glimpse of just how thick the rough is going to be…

Ian Poulter made the most of his time back in the UK – by listening to some of his old CDs while working out.

Back at home digging thru some old cd's 💿🔊to play in the gym... Anyone remember these old beauties... ??

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on

This is hilarious Adam Scott was in Steps 🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on

And by taking a trip to Costco, of course.

With the #FindRickieAGirl social media campaign finally over, it’s now changed to #RickFoundAChick, after he uploaded this picture to Instagram with new girlfriend Allison Stokke.

When you wish you could still be on vacation! #RickFoundaChick

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

Ahead of the final round of the BMW PGA Championship, Excel Sports Management clients Haotong Li and Pablo Larrazabal came up with a unique side bet to make their final round more interesting.

The loser had to bow to the other - and it was Haotong Li that lost.

And finally...

We're sure you've already seen this already, but you can't not love this brilliant European Tour video who helped surprise nine-year-old Aaron with the 'best birthday gift ever'.

