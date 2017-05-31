Zach Johnson explains himself after 'meltdown'

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes, which begins with a ‘meltdown’ from the usually very level-headed Zach Johnson.



Struggling at the Dean & Deluca Invitational en route to a five-over-par 75 on Saturday, the two-time major champion allegedly ‘dumped all of his clubs out of his bag’ after being put on the clock.

Zach Johnson with a major meltdown after being put on the clock. Dumped all his clubs out of the bag! pic.twitter.com/KDJleSu8vC — Michael Martin (@michaelmartinut) May 27, 2017

A day later, Johnson addressed what had happened and admitted it ‘wasn’t his proudest moment’.

Not my proudest moment yesterday. Putter was stuck, yanked it out, many clubs came out, frustrated for sure. Tap in double. Ugh. — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) May 28, 2017

But a few people weren’t having Johnson’s explanation.

stuck putter pulled 5 other clubs out?? Bro, you have a staff bag, not a Sunday bag. Nice try. — Matt Turner (@maturner05) May 29, 2017

Come on Zach. You are better than that. Just admit you had a temper tantrum, acted like a child and learned your lesson. Puter was stuck? — David Hutton (@Fattoadthuglife) May 28, 2017

I know how it's sometimes so tough to remove a putter from those tight & tiny staff bags Image if you paid someone to hand you your clubs? — America First (@baldjoe) May 28, 2017

Johnson will be heading to Erin Hills in a couple of weeks for the 117th US Open. Players have already headed to the Wisconsin venue for a scout around and Wesley Bryan gave a glimpse of just how thick the rough is going to be…

Ian Poulter made the most of his time back in the UK – by listening to some of his old CDs while working out.

Back at home digging thru some old cd's 💿🔊to play in the gym... Anyone remember these old beauties... ?? A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on May 29, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

This is hilarious Adam Scott was in Steps 🤣🤣🤣 A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on May 30, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

And by taking a trip to Costco, of course.



A few little 🇬🇧 favorites... can't help popping to Costco and stocking up... I remember when a Fudge used to be 5p.. 🙄 A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on May 29, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

With the #FindRickieAGirl social media campaign finally over, it’s now changed to #RickFoundAChick, after he uploaded this picture to Instagram with new girlfriend Allison Stokke.

When you wish you could still be on vacation! #RickFoundaChick A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on May 27, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Ahead of the final round of the BMW PGA Championship, Excel Sports Management clients Haotong Li and Pablo Larrazabal came up with a unique side bet to make their final round more interesting.

The loser had to bow to the other - and it was Haotong Li that lost.



Pablo Larrazabal and Haotong Li had a bet today that whoever shot highest had to bow to the other on the 18th green.



Haotong lost. pic.twitter.com/QPJTHHeYQ8 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 28, 2017

And finally...

We're sure you've already seen this already, but you can't not love this brilliant European Tour video who helped surprise nine-year-old Aaron with the 'best birthday gift ever'.