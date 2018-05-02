Adam Hussain hits whopping 375 yard drive at KoD 2018

Adam Hussain was by far and away the longest hitter of the 96 golfers to attend Kings of Distance 2018 at Stockport golf Club, crushing the new Rogue Sub Zero driver 375 yards.



A member of Stockport Golf Club and playing of a handicap of 6, Adam first took up the game of golf at the age of 14 and immediately found he a had a talent for launching the golf ball miles.

“I’ve always been able to hit the ball a long way. The first time my Dad took me onto a golf course I managed to hit a par -5 in two using his 3-wood and a 7-iron, so length off the tee has always come very naturally to me,” explained Adam



After a few years away from golf whilst he attended university, Adam came back to the sport and fancied his chances at competing in long drive events.

“Last year was the first time I decided to try my hand at competitive long driving at the American Golf UK qualifiers,” he told bunkered.co.uk “The first time I ever hit a long drive driver it went 392 so I definitely seem to have a knack for it.” In competition Adam uses a 48 inch long, 4.5˚ driver that has a triple X flex shaft.

He continued, “I’m hoping to play a few more events this year and hopefully I can reach some finals and if everything goes well then maybe get a chance to compete in the World finals.”



It will come as little surprise to you that Adam’s favourite part of playing golf is smashing the driver. “I was really looking forward to testing out the Rogue driver today. Also if I can get any tips or advice from some as experienced and powerful as Joe Miller that would be fantastic.”

Adam managed to gain an incredible 34 yards with the Rogue Sub Zeroover his current driver during his custom fitting session. His drive measured 375 yards, recording ball speed figures around the 194mph mark. To put that into perspective, Dustin Johnson leads the PGA Tour with an average of 182.47mph.

For hitting the longest drive Adam was lucky enough to receive the brand new Rogue driver for which he was custom fitted.

Finally, Adam’s tips for those of you looking to hit the ball further, “tee it high, swing it wide and don’t hold back.”