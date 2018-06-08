Beat the Pro – Featuring Callaway’s European Tour Pros

Callaway Kings of Distance recently visited Stockport Golf Club in the north west of England to give 96 amateur golfers the opportunity to live like a tour pro for the day.
The event, now in its fifth year, brought together players from across the country for the ultimate experiential golf day.
The lucky 96 were given the opportunity to take on Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters, seven-time European Tour winner Alvaro Quiros and four-time European Tour winner David Horsey, in a ‘Beat the Pro’ nearest-the-pin challenge hosted by Sky Sports’ Rob Lee.