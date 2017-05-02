LIVE! Callaway Kings of Distance 2017

CALLAWAY, St Andrews Links and bunkered have joined forces to bring a truly EPIC golf event to Scotland.

Now in its fourth year, ‘Kings Of Distance’ is at the Home of Golf for the first time, giving club golfers the opportunity to improve their games, gain yardage through the bag, whilst rubbing shoulders with European Tour stars.



One hundred golfers from across the country are at St Andrews today for a whole day packed full of fun and unique activities.

Those lucky enough to be selected are set to enjoy a variety of first-class tuition, including an individual lesson with top coach and Sky Sports Golf pundit Denis Pugh, a driving clinic with World Long Drive champion Joe Miller, a long game clinic with Women’s World Long Drive champ Sandra Carlborg, and a short game clinic from a leading Callaway Tour Pro.

>>> HEAD TO THE KINGS OF DISTANCE HUB <<<

They are also getting taken through the Callaway custom fitting process and given the chance to try all of the brand’s latest irons and hybrids, as well as the full range of Odyssey putters.

As if all that wasn’t enough, they are also being allowed access to the iconic Callaway Tour Truck and learn about what it takes to be a Tour Pro on TV with Sky Sports Golf commentator Rob Lee.

Twelve lucky winners will go home with a brand new Callaway GBB Epic Driver, as used on Tour by the likes of five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and European Tour star Nicolas Colsaerts.

A Callaway spokesperson said: “Kings of Distance is a fantastic opportunity for ordinary golfers to experience a day like no other and we are hugely excited to be in Scotland for the first time. What better place to host what is sure to be the most epic Kings of Distance to date, than the Home of Golf itself, St Andrews.”

Bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie added: “We are delighted to team up with Callaway and St Andrews Links to stage Kings of Distance in Scotland for the first time and we look forward to sharing lots of exciting content from the day across our various channels over the coming weeks and months.”