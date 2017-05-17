Callaway Kings of Distance 2017 - It was EPIC!

A truly incredible day was had by all who attended Callaway Kings of Distance 2017.



Close to 100 avid golfers made the trip to St Andrews Links for the outstanding and EPIC annual consumer event which, as you may expect by the name, has a distinct emphasis on drivers and specifically the new Epic range.



The event trended UK-wide on social media in 2017 and featured seven fun and interactive zones – driver trial and fitting, hybrids and long irons, Denis Pugh Shot Centre, short game scoring clinic, Odyssey putting, Callaway tour truck and media – with golfers split into groups of 12 in order to visit them all.

Callaway brand ambassadors Marc Warren, Nicolas Colsaerts and Sebastien Gros and Long Drive stars Joe Miller attended the event at St Andrews Links, for which bunkered was the media partner, offering valuable insight into life on tour and providing some handy tips which each golfer could take away with them and apply to their own games.



Read more - Callaway Kings of Distance 2017 hailed 'the best yet'

