HomeKings of DistanceCallaway Kings of Distance 2018 - The ultimate golf day!

Callaway Kings of Distance 2018 - The ultimate golf day!

By bunkered.co.uk29 May, 2018
Kings of Distance Callaway Stockport Golf Club Alvaro Quiros Thomas Pieters David Horsey Joe Miller Sandra Carlborg

Callaway Kings of Distance recently visited Stockport Golf Club in the north west of England to give 96 amateur golfers the opportunity to live like a tour pro for the day.

The event, now in its fifth year, brought together players from across the country for a whole day of fun activities.

As well as getting the chance to try the very latest Callaway golf equipment, they were also treated to lessons and clinics from Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters, seven-time European Tour winner Alvaro Quiros and four-time European Tour winner David Horsey, as well as two-time World Long Drive champion Joe Miller and the reigning Women’s World Long Drive title-holder, Sandra Carlborg.

MORE - Jason Lutener loved going head to head with Pieters at KoD
MORE - Former firefighter Fensom hails 'best free lesson I've ever had'

The lucky 96 also got to take a tour of the official Callaway Tour Truck and were able to challenge the tour professionals in a ‘Beat the Pro’ nearest-the-pin competition.

However, the main purpose of the day - staged in conjunction with bunkered - was to help golfers make significant distance improvements, which they most certainly did... gaining a combined 1,432.5 yards.

Watch the video above for a flavour of the day and, for more information, log-on to www.bunkered.co.uk/kod

