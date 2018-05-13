Former firefighter Fensom hails 'best free lesson I've ever had'

Former firefighter Ian Fensom didn’t just enjoy Callaway Kings of Distance 2018 – he reckons the whole day qualifies as the best free golf lesson he’s ever had.



Fensom, 61, was one of the 96 lucky golfers invited along to Stockport Golf Club to live like a tour pro for the day and he says he would have ‘no hesitation’ recommending it to friends and fellow golfers for next year.

“I’ve been to one or two different corporate days and stuff like that but nothing like this,” said Fensom. “Would I say it’s the best free lesson I’ve had? Absolutely. It has been a real treat.

“You don’t get much given to you for free these days, which makes events like this – which is free – extra special. There’s been no pressure to buy any products. Everybody’s been really personable. It’s just been brilliant and I’ve learned so much.”

Fensom, who gained seven yards at Kings Of Distance, has only been playing golf properly for the last three-and-a-half to four years, when he joined Bramall Park.

CalRead more - Stephen Bannister takes away some handy tips from KoD

“Before that, I probably played maybe half a dozen rounds a year in the society competitions with the Fire Brigade,” he added. “I never had the inclination to join a club because I worked shifts. It was only when I retired that I decided, ‘Right, I’m going to give this a proper go’ and I caught the bug.

“Now, I play two or three times a week, summer and winter, and I’m moving in the right direction with my handicap.

“I started on 24 four years ago and now I’m down to 17. In this last year, I’ve seen quite some gains. My golf’s more consistent, which is always pleasing, and events like today can only help me get better. It has given me lots of food for thought and I can’t wait to go and work on some of the things I’ve learned.”

