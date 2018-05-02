Gardner 'learned so much' from Thomas Pieters

Adam Gardner arrived at Kings of Distance in the hope of gaining extra yards with the new Callaway Rogue driver – and he did just that.



But it was a short game lesson from 2016 Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters that the 29-year-old was able to take most away from on the day after grabbing himself a bit of one-on-one time with the Belgian after he delivered a bunker clinic to the Navy Team.

“In and around the greens is one of the weaker areas of my game and something I struggle with in particular is a low pitch shot from a rubbish lie,” explained the 12-handicapper at Dunham Forest Golf & Country Club.

“Thomas approached me and asked if there was anything he could help me with. He told me to dig the toe in and almost close the face to take the loft off and hit it like a putt. Then the ball just releases and rolls.

“But he focuses on the strike as opposed to what happens afterwards, so I’m going to work on that. I also asked him about weight dispersion in bunkers and the distance gapping he has in his wedges. He was very informative and I’ve learned so much from him and also throughout the day.”

Three-time European Tour winner Pieters was one of three Callaway tour pros on-site at Stockport Golf Club for Kings of Distance on Tuesday alongside Alvaro Quiros and Dave Horsey.