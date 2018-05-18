The new Callaway Rogue drivers at Kings of Distance 2018 seriously impressed George Crawshaw, so much so that he is seriously considering putting one in his bag.



George, a 4-handicap golfer, recently put a new driver in his bag, but after being fitted for the new Callaway Rogue this seems set to change.



Watch - Callaway Rogue Drivers review



“I gained 11 yards with the Rogue driver. It’s a fantastic bit of equipment and the fitters on the range were excellent. I’m certainly going to have to re-evaluate what I have in the bag at the moment,” explained George.

It wasn’t only the Rogue driver, however, that left George with a dilemma as to what he should have in his bag. He added: “I’ll definitely be looking into the new Rogue irons as well. I was hitting the Pro version on the range and was absolutely stripping them. They were awesome.”



During the event, all 96 golfers experienced eight different zones, with different activities in each one, from driver fitting, to short game and even a look inside the Callaway tour truck. For George it was the Odyssey putting zone that stood out above all else.

He said, “What I’ve learned at the putting zone today has absolutely blown my mind. I couldn’t believe how far right I was aiming.”

He continued, “The guys there were able to switch me into a different head model from the one I am used to and I was then aiming dead straight. It was so simple but I have never thought about changing the style of putter I use.”

George embraced everything the event had to offer and by the end of the day he remarked, “the whole day has been incredible.”

“It has been fantastic to be hitting balls beside the likes of Alvaro Quiros and Thomas Pieters and going up against them in the beat the pro challenge. I’m so glad I was given the opportunity to attend today.”