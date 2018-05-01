Golfers prepare to go Rogue at Callaway Kings of Distance

Callaway has joined forces with bunkered and Stockport Golf Club as the fifth edition of Kings of Distance prepares to get underway in the north-west of England.

Ninety-six club golfers will go ROGUE for the day, improving their games and gaining yardage through the bag in a day packed full of fun and unique activities – all while rubbing shoulders with European Tour stars.

The lucky attendees are set to enjoy a variety of first-class tuition, including an individual lesson with former European Tour player Peter Barber, a driving clinic with two-time World Long Drive champion Joe Miller, below, a long game clinic with reigning Women’s World Long Drive champion Sandra Carlborg, and a short game clinic from a leading Callaway tour pro.

The tour pros in attendance are 2016 Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters, seven-time European Tour winner Alvaro Quiros and Stockport's very own David Horsey, himself a four-time European Tour winner.

They are also getting taken through the Callaway custom fitting process and given the chance to try all of the brand’s latest irons and hybrids, as well as the full range of Odyssey putters.

As if all that wasn’t enough, they will also be allowed access to the iconic Callaway tour truck, as well as a Nearest the Pin competition for their respective teams.

There will be a number of fantastic prizes handed out, including the chance to win a brand new Callaway Rogue driver, as used on tour by the likes of five-time major winner Phil Mickelson, 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia and 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson.

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie said: “We are delighted to team up with Callaway and Stockport Golf Club to stage Kings of Distance for a second successive year and are look forward to sharing lots of exciting content from the day across our various channels over the coming weeks and months.”