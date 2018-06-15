How to get out of bunkers – with Thomas Pieters

Improve your bunker play with this exclusive greenside short game clinic with four-time European Tour winner Thomas Pieters.
The Ryder Cup star reveals his tips to escaping the sand and hands out a few lessons in this private clinic.
The clinic was filmed at Callaway’s Kings of Distance 2018 event at Stockport Golf Club in the north west of England, where 96 amateur golfers got the opportunity to live like a tour pro for the day.
The event, now in its fifth year, brought together players from across the country for the ultimate experiential golf day.
Every golfer in attendance was given chance to try the latest Callaway equipment, including the brand new line of Rogue products, including drivers, fairways, hybrids and irons. Short game tools, including the latest Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges and Odyssey putters.