Jason Lutener loved going head-to-head with Thomas Pieters

Jason Lutener, along with 95 other golfers, was treated to a golf day like no other at Kings of Distance 2018 at Stockport Golf Club, but for him one moment stood out above all else.



“The entire day has been a fantastic experience. The closest to the pin challenge with Thomas Pieters has been a real highlight,” said Jason.

He continued, “It isn’t every day you can say you’ve gone head-to-head with a European Tour pro and Ryder Cup player.”

It wasn’t just rubbing shoulders with European tour stars that impressed Jason. Going into the driver fitting he wasn’t sure if he would be able to gain much distance over his current driver. Let’s just say he wasn’t disappointed with the results of the experience.



“I gained 22 yards with the driver going from 220 yards up to 242. I currently have a Callaway XR driver in the bag but with the Rogue in play I’d definitely be hitting some shorter irons into the par-4s and par-5s,” explained Jason.



He added: “Not only that, it seemed a lot more forgiving and accurate so I’m sure my handicap would come tumbling down as a result of putting the Rogue into my bag.”



Jason also commented on how the tips he received on the day would also help him in his goal to bring his handicap down from 19 this year. “I also received quite a few handy tips from the pros today, so I’ll be putting them into practice over the summer. I feel like I can really improve this year and today has been a big help.”

Jason, along with his 11 compatriots from the green team, won a brand new Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedge for their combined efforts across the entire day and its numerous challenges. As you can see, Jason was more than a little pleased when his new wedge came through the door.

