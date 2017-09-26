Joe Miller edged out in Long Drive World Series final

Joe Miller was narrowly edged out in his quest for the inaugural Long Drive World Series title as Ryan Reisbeck took the spoils at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura.



The Englishman was unable to match the 389-yard blow from Reisbeck in the final leg of the series, which was played in front of hundreds of spectators upon the conclusion of the Portugal Masters – won by Lucas Bjerregaard.

Prior to the hotly contested final, eight of the biggest hitters in the world battled it out, including Sweden’s Emil Rosberg, Ilija Djurdjevic, Ryan Steenberg, Scott Bevan, Kevin Shook and James Tait, with Reisbeck and Miller seeing off Rosberg and Tait respectively to progress to the final.

“It was another fantastic event and it was great to be associated with the European Tour,” said Miller. “I thought all the boys put on a great show today and it was a good end to the season. I’m looking forward to coming back stronger again next year.”

Winner Reisbeck added: “I was very fortunate to come away with the win against such a strong field of competitors and at such a beautiful venue.

“Portugal and the Long Drive World Series exceeded all of my expectations today. It was a great show for the fans and spectators and we look forward to coming back next year.”

As well as watching the long drive action, members of the crowd in attendance on the day were invited to have a go at hitting the ball as far as they could, testing themselves against the pros.

Martin Westney, CEO of Long Drive World Series, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better way to round off this year’s Long Drive World Series.

“2017 has been a hugely successful debut year for Long Drive World Series and we have been overwhelmed by the response from people who have taken to this new, exciting form of golf.

“We’ll be confirming more details about the 2018 schedule in the coming weeks but I can promise one thing… it will be even bigger and better than 2017.”