Joe Miller is a name that has become synonymous with the rapidly growing spectacle that is the World Long Drive Championship.
The Englishman, a Callaway ambassador, is a two-time winner of the event and is widely considered to be the pin-up for the rising popularity of Long Drive in the UK.
Miller attended Callaway’s Kings of Distance event earlier this year, wowing onlookers with his brute power and strength.
The 32-year-old then sat down with bunkered to chat about how he got into Long Drive in the first place, his career to date, the longest drive he’s ever hit and the support he’s received from Callaway in his endeavours.
WATCH - Joe Miller wows onlookers at KoD clinic