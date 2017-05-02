Joe Miller wows onlookers at clinic

Those in attendance at Callaway's Kings of Distance 2017 were left gasping at some of the shots played by Joe Miller.

The reigning World Long Drive champion, who got proceedings underway earlier in the day at St Andrews Links by almost driving his ball into a burger van, started with his 2-iron before working his way up to his specialist long driver.

Onlookers marvelled at how the Londoner progressively shifted up his bag from his irons, to his woods, to his two drivers - with even Denis Pugh and Rob Lee unable to hide their disbelief at Miller's length.

Read more - 10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller

Watch the clinic with the Englishman below...