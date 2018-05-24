Jon Darlington was 'astounded' by Joe Miller's power at KoD

Jon Darlington was just one of the attendees at Callaway Kings of Distance 2018 to be astounded by former World Long Drive Champion Joe Miller’s incredible power off the tee.



Every golfer attending Kings of Distance was treated to a very special driving clinic from two-time World Long Drive champion Joe Miller. Watching Joe smash the driver is a sight to behold, something Jon Darlington found out for himself.



“Watching Joe Miller beat balls was astonishing. Even when he was only warming up he was swinging the club at about 130mph and smashing it well over 300 yards,” explained Jon.

"Immediately after watching Joe, we went to the driver fitting zone so it was nice to try and put into practice the tips and advice he gave us to try and hit the ball further.”

Using Joe’s helpful tips, and with the help of a precise custom fitting session with one of Callaway’s experts, Jon was able to gain an impressive amount of distance on the day. He said: “The fitting experience was another real highlight. I managed to gain a little over 20 yards over my current driver.



“I was fitted for the Sub Zero model and it felt great. The shaft was a perfect fit for my game. It launched lower with less spin and gave me the added distance I’m looking for.”

It wasn’t simply the power of Joe Miller that left a lasting impression on Jon. Throughout the day, European Tour pros David Horsey, Thomas Pieters and Alvaro Quiros put on a series of clinics, but one in particular stood out in Jon's opinion.

“Alvaro put on an excellent bunker clinic for us. The sound his club made through the sand was amazing and the shots he was able to play was incredible. It just shows the different level that these European Tour pros are at compared to us amateurs,” said Jon.

“There were a great mix of activities. We covered every aspect of the game, from driving and long game to short game and putting. I got some handy tips from Peter Barber as well, so it was an excellent day from start to finish.”