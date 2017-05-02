Kings of Distance 2017 "the best yet"

Callaway’s Kings of Distance event came to Scotland for the first time today giving 96 lucky golfers the golf experience of a lifetime.

With bunkered magazine acting as the media partner for the 2017 event at St Andrews, readers spent the entire day immersed in the full Callaway Golf experience, testing the latest equipment, getting lessons with world class coaches and interacting with tour stars such as Nicolas Colsaerts, Marc Warren and Sebastian Gros.

Also in attendance were long drive superstars Joe Miller (below) – the reigning World Long Drive champion – and Sandra Carlborg, a four-time Women’s Long Drive champion.

“It’s been a phenomenal day and we have seen some truly Epic yardage gains,” said Nick McInally, the marketing director at Callaway Golf. “Some of the numbers we’re looking at are incredible.

“It’s been an absolutely brilliant experience for everyone involved. We’ve been doing Kings of Distance for a few years now and it just seems to get better every year.”

Reader Gary Donnelly, 40, who plays his golf at Preston Golf Club, said the event – which was trending on Twitter in the UK - surpassed anything he had ever seen before.

“This has just been brilliant,” said Donnelly. “I’ve been very lucky to somehow get to two of these Kings of Distance events and, today, the whole experience… it has just amazing. It really is a great day out.

“This is easily the best day I’ve ever had in golf. Today was a hundred times better than last year. bunkered has absolutely smashed it. It will be very hard to top this.”

During the day, all 96 golfers in attendance entered the Driver Zone – one of seven ‘zones’ at Kings of Distance - and played with their normal driver before being fitted into a Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic driver. In all, a total of 95 players out of 96 made distance gains.

The lone reader who did not make any gains was kindly invited by Callaway to attend the St Andrews Links Golf Academy at a later date and go through a full driver custom fit session to nail down his spec.

Across all 96 golfers, the total gain in distance was 1,445 yards.

Attendees also got to try the latest Callaway Mack Daddy wedges, Odyssey putters, the latest irons, fairways and hybrids, and got to take a tour of the official Callaway Tour Truck.

In addition to that, Colsaerts, Warren and Gros performed clinics at each of the zones while long drive superstars Miller and Carlborg showcase their long driving skills during a special end-of-day clinic.

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie said: “Kings of Distance is all about the 96 golfers and making them feel like Callaway staff ambassadors for the day and giving them the experience of a lifetime, and today that box was ticked.

“One reader told me that this had been one of the best experiences of his golfing life and to hear that makes us extremely proud. It’s been a phenomenal day and superb team effort between the three Kings of Distance partners, Callaway Golf, bunkered magazine and the St Andrews Links Trust.”