Kings of Distance champs hail ‘incredible day’

Every member of the winning 2018 Kings of Distance team took home a brand new Callaway Rogue driver after winning the Long Drive shootout finale. We spoke to a few members of the triumphant white team and got their thoughts on the day.



To close the event, the longest and sixth longest member of each team were given the chance to win a brand new custom fit Callaway Rogue driver, not only for themselves, but for the rest of their teammates as well.



Hitting two drives each, the longest distance from each of their best drives were combined, with the biggest hitters taking home the prizes.



Dan Blackwell led the white team with an impressive drive of 265 yards into a chilly wind, playing a crucial role in securing his team 12 brand new custom fit Callaway Rogue drivers.

“There was a lot of pressure, especially considering I was representing my entire team and trying to win them a new driver,” Dan explained.

“They certainly were not the best drives I’ve ever hit but I’m just so glad Rudi and myself managed to do enough for the win. It is without a doubt the highlight of my day.”

Rudi Ryan has a handicap of 16 and fully embraced everything Kings of Distance had to offer. He followed teammate Dan onto the tee, hitting his longest drive 256 yards.

“It was properly nerve-wracking standing up there and I’m so chuffed to have been part of the winning team on such an incredible day,” he told bunkered.co.uk.

“Today has been so incredible that it is hard to pick out a favourite moment - but gaining 42 yards and then winning the driver has put the cherry on top of an excellent day.”

Libby Kilbride not only took home the prize of a brand new Rogue driver but also succeeded in winning the nearest the pin competition, while simultaneously defeating European Tour pro Alvaro Quiros in the Beat the Pro Challenge, stiffing her 6-iron to 2ft on the 155-yar par-3 16th.



“Everyone in my team was so incredibly nice and friendly. I loved the relaxed atmosphere of the entire day and can’t believe how much fun everyone had,” said Libby.

This year, Kings of Distance was a partnership between Callaway Golf, bunkered and host venue Stockport Golf Club, and has been hailed as the best KoD to date.