Golfers gain 1,432.5 yards at Callaway Kings of Distance

Attendees of the fifth staging of Callaway’s Kings of Distance event went Rogue and gained a total of 1,432.5 yards.

The 96 golfers in who entered the Driver Zone – one of eight ‘zones’ in the event at Stockport Golf Club - played with their normal driver before being fitted into a Callaway Rogue driver, with the substantial gains leaving a serious impression on where they should head for their next driver.



Nick McInally, Callaway Golf marketing director, said: "It's been a superb day and the incredible yardage gains that we've seen have shown that golfers should definitely consider going Rogue.

“It’s been a brilliant experience for everyone involved. We say that Kings of Distance gets better with every staging and this year we've absolutely knocked it out the park."

With bunkered acting as the media partner for the event, readers spent the entire day immersed in the full Callaway experience - not just long game - testing the latest equipment, getting lessons with world class coaches and interacting with tour stars such as Thomas Pieters, Alvaro Quiros and David Horsey.

Also in attendance were long drive superstars Joe Miller – two-time World Long Drive champion – and Sandra Carlborg, the five-time and reigning Women’s World Long Drive champion.

The lucky 96 also got to try the latest Callaway Mack Daddy wedges, Odyssey putters, the latest irons, fairways and hybrids, got to take a tour of the official Callaway Tour Truck and a 'Beat the Pro' nearest the pin contest against Pieters, Quiros and Horsey.



The European Tour trio also performed clinics at each of the zones, while long drive superstars Miller and Carlborg showcased their long driving skills during a special end-of-day clinic.



Gary Norcott, PGA professional at host venue Stockport Golf Club, said: "Everything has gone unbelievably well. We were so excited to partner with Callaway and bunkered for the event and it's exceeded all our expectations. For these 96 golfers, they've had the time of their lives."

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie added: "It’s been an amazing day. Kings of Distance is truly something out of the ordinary for golfers and today has been no exception. It’s a money-can’t-buy golf experience like no other, with access to world-class tour players, the world’s best new equipment, one-on-one lessons and the opportunity to rub shoulders with the European Tour’s finest players.



"On top of that, our 96 readers were given rare access to intimate clinics from two world championship-winning Long Drive stars. It really has been the best Kings of Distance to date and we’re thrilled to have been part of it."