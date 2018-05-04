Kings of Distance has inspired Robert Trickey to play more golf

Robert Trickey came along to Kings of Distance 2018 at Stockport Golf Club after only recently receiving his first handicap and without a clue what to expect on the day.



“I’m quite active on social media and tend to enter a lot of golf competitions," he explained. "I’m known amongst my family and friends for always retweeting, commenting and tagging friends so it is good to have actually won one for a change and been invited along today.

“I didn’t quite know what to expect at the start of the day but there has been a lot of hands on stuff to get involved in, from the driver fitting, to testing out the new irons and even getting a quickfire lesson from Peter Barber or watching clinics from the pros.”

Robert managed to gain 20 yards with the new Callaway Rogue driver during his custom fitting session, pushing his total distance up to a respectable 250 yards.

Having only recently joined a golf club, Robert is looking to get out on the golf course a lot more often this season.



“I recently joined Dore & Totley GC and I’ve only just got my first handicap, so I’m playing off 26. In the past I’ve only played occasionally and struggled to play on a regular basis. Today has certainly put me in the mood to get out on the course and to try and improve my golf," Robert told bunkered.co.uk

He added: “The short game clinic David Horsey gave was really insightful. I feel like I can take a lot of what he said and put it into practice. It was fantastic to listen to his pointers, his thought process and what goes through his mind around the greens.



"Hopefully all of the little nuggets of information I’ve heard today will be really helpful in getting my handicap down over the summer.”