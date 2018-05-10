Kings of Distance will 'transform' Allan Muir’s short game

Allan Muir left Kings of Distance 2018 feeling upbeat after receiving a short game clinic from European Tour pro, David Horsey, that he says will ‘transform’ his game around the greens.



Allan, along with 95 other golfers, was treated to a golf day like no other at Kings of Distance 2018. All of the golfers attending the event received various clinics and lessons from European Tour pros Thomas Pieters, Alvaro Quiros and David Horsey. For Allan, it was the 10-minute short game clinic David horsey put on for him and his teammates that had the biggest impact.



Read more - Kings of Distance has inspired Robert Trickey to play more golf

“The short game clinic David Horsey gave us was fantastic. If I can take what he has said and put it into practice it will completely transform my short game,” explained Allan.

He continued, “I now realise that I have been playing the ball far too far back in my stance and not using the bounce. My problem is I have too many wedges and don’t know how to use them. Hopefully that will now be a thing of the past.”

Allan was also left impressed by the driver fitting experiencing. He got the chance to test out Callaway’s latest Rogue drivers and wasn’t disappointed with the results.

He said, “I managed to gain 7 yards over my current driver but I was carrying the ball an extra 20. The flight was certainly a lot stronger. Now I’m just really excited to see what Joe Miller is going to do this afternoon when we get the chance to watch him smash the ball.”



Read more - Libby Kilbride enjoys huge KoD prize haul

Allan left Stockport Golf Club having embraced everything the unique event had to offer, saying, “the fact that we have been given such a great mix of tuition, fun challenges and also the chance to hit the new toys is what has made today so enjoyable.”