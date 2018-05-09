Libby Kilbride enjoys huge KoD prize haul

To say Libby Kilbride had an amazing day at Kings of Distance would be an understatement.



Not only did she receive some handy tips from leading European Tour pros Thomas Pieters, David Horsey and Alvaro Quiros, but she also won a host of Callaway and Odyssey goodies for her performance on the day.

Not bad considering that, aged just 15, she was the youngest participant on the day.

First up, she won a signed putter headcover from Quiros after stiffing her tee shot in the Beat the Pro zone to 2ft.

“I was so nervous when I stepped up to the shot, just being in front of Alvaro and Rob Lee,” said Libby who, as a two-handicapper, has aspirations to turn professional. “I was convinced I was going to mess it up.

“When it was in the air, I was like ‘Please, please, please be good’, and I was so happy when it got close and everybody was cheering for me.”

Libby had further reason to be cheerful as she also won an Odyssey putter for being closest to the pin among the 96 golfers on the day.

Her haul was then complete with a brand new Callaway Rogue driver after teammates on the White Team, Dan Blackwell and Rudi Ryan, prevailed in the long drive finale.

Finished off a great day by winning a free #Rogue driver and Odyssey putter!!!!! Such an amazing experience @CallawayGolfEU#TeamCallaway#KingsOfDistance 😍😊⛳️🏌🏻‍♀️💪 pic.twitter.com/q5rOkvVzy8 — Libby Kilbride (@libsygolfgrl) May 1, 2018

“Everyone in my team was so incredibly nice and friendly,” added Libby, who first experienced a Kings of Distance event two years ago. “I loved the relaxed atmosphere of the entire day and can’t believe how much fun everyone had.

“I'd say it's been even better this year. I’ve received some great advice from pros, it’s been really fun, I’ve met some new people and everyone has been super helpful.”