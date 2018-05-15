Peter Stott 'totally blown away' by KoD experience

Like a lot of Kings of Distance attendees, Peter Stott had never had the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the world's best players.



So, after a fun-packed day of action at Stockport Golf Club, what did the 24-handicapper - a member at Styal Golf Club in Cheshire - make of the experience?

"I’ve just been totally blown away by it all," he said. "Everyone’s been dead friendly, we’ve all had a laugh, and I've felt so at ease to be honest.



"Being off 24, I thought I’d be quite nervous – especially at the Beat the Pro when you’ve got Alvaro Quiros standing right in front of you – but I wasn’t really and it’s been a fantastic experience, although I didn't find the green!"

While Beat the Pro was one of the most enjoyable aspects of the 96 attendees' day, Stott also picked up some very handy tips from Thomas Pieters in the short game zone.

"I’m not the best bunker player in the world and I’ve watched loads and loads of videos – perhaps my brain is scrambled," he added. "But Thomas Pieters explained some very simple tips which I believe I can definitely put into practice when I play.

"I’ve played golf for 15 years and this is comfortably the best experience I've had in the sport. To get the opportunity to play alongside the pros has been fantastic and if anyone ever gets the chance to do it in future years, make sure you do."

