Putting tips with Alvaro Quiros

HomeKings of DistancePutting tips with Alvaro Quiros

By admin@bunkered.co.uk15 June, 2018
Kings of Distance Kings of Distance 2018 Callaway Stockport Golf Club kod 2018 main

Sit back and enjoy this info-packed putting clinic from seven-time European Tour winner Alvaro Quiros, filmed exclusively at Callaway’s latest Kings of Distance event at Stockport Golf Club.

Despite being better known as one of the biggest hitters on tour, Quiros has wonderful approach to teaching the technique required to hole more putts.

This clinic was filmed at Kings of Distance 2018, where 96 amateur golfers got the opportunity to live like a tour pro for the day.

The event, now in its fifth year, brought together players from across the country for the ultimate experiential golf day.

Every golfer in attendance was given chance to try the latest Callaway equipment, including the brand new line of Rogue products, including drivers, fairways, hybrids and irons. Short game tools, including the latest Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges and Odyssey putters.

