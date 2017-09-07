Sandra Carlborg hails 'amazing' World Long Drive win

Callaway brand ambassador Sandra Carlborg took down Heather Manfredda in the Volvik World Long Drive Finals to re-assert her dominance in with a record fifth title.



The Swede, who wowed those in attendance at Callaway’s Kings of Distance event at St Andrews Links in May, edged out Manfredda by four yards in a nail-biting finale to the women’s division.

“I’m so happy,” said Carlborg, whose belt joins the ones she won in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. “I’ve been working so hard the last year since the last Worlds. I can’t describe how happy I am.

Carlborg was even more impressed with her response to last year’s disappointment given the strength of competition that is now building in the women’s World Long Drive scene.



“It’s amazing – the sport is growing all the time, and it’s bringing out new girls, and I love it,” she added. “It’s so much fun. It’s a different competition now. There are more girls, and they’re so good, all of them. So this one means a lot.”

For those who attended Kings of Distance, Carlborg’s success probably didn’t come as too much of a surprise. Dressed in her trademark all-pink outfit, the 33-year-old left the home of golf with 96 new fans after displaying her long drive prowess and offering advice on how those in attendance could gain extra yards.



It wasn’t to be for Joe Miller though after he was knocked out in the Last 16 by Nick Kiefer. The men’s division was won by American Justin James.