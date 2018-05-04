Stephen Bannister takes away some handy tips from KoD

Fifty-six-year-old Stephen Bannister came to Kings of Distance 2018 having never received any coaching on his game and believes the advice he received at Stockport Golf Club will help seriously improve his golf.



“Today has far exceeded my expectations," said the eight-handicapper. "I have never had any form of coaching so let’s just say today has been an eye opener."

Stephen, along with the other 95 golfers to attend Kings of Distance 2018, was lucky enough to receive a whirlwind lesson from renowned coach Peter Barber.



Not only that, Stephen and his fellow golfers were also treated to numerous clinics from European Tour pros Thomas Pieters, Alvaro Quiros and David Horsey and World Long Drive champions Joe Miller and Sandra Carlborg.

“I’ve always just stepped up and hit the ball. Today I’ve learned that I’ve been gripping the club wrong and also that I can gain some distance,” he added.



“The quick lesson from Peter seems to be have been really helpful. I’ll take what he’s told me to do with my grip and practise with it to see how I get on.

"Also, Alvaro Quiros put on a great bunker play clinic, showing us how to play all manner of shots from the bunker, so that is something that should definitely help me. Everyone has been so chatty and approachable today, it’s been fantastic.”

During his driver fitting, Stephen managed to gain 14 yards over his current driver using the new Callaway Rogueand was delighted to see his drives flying a little further, as distance is something he can struggle with.

“The fitting process was great. Adding some yards onto my drives is something I’m always looking to do. I’ll now need to save up some money so I can put the Rogue in my bag.”