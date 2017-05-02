There are no results available.
The best tweets from Kings of Distance 2017

The best tweets from Kings of Distance 2017

By Bunkered Golf Magazine02 May, 2017
You know something's popular when it's trending on Twitter. And #KingsOfDistance was doing just that on an epic day in St Andrews.

With 100 golfers able to get up close and personal with tour pros Nicolas Colsaerts, Marc Warren and Sebastien Gros, World Long Drive stars Joe Miller and Sandra Carlborg, leading golf coach Denis Pugh and Sky Sports' Rob Lee, photo opportunities were aplenty and those in attendance certainly took advantage.

Here are some of the best tweets from the day's action at the Home of Golf.

Read more - Kings of Distance 2017 hailed 'the best yet'

But there was one winner, Liam Allan, who received a bunch of Arnold Palmer Callaway tribute headcovers that were on display at the 2017 Masters for this effort:

