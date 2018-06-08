Why get your putter custom fitted

Callaway Kings of Distance recently visited Stockport Golf Club in the north west of England to give 96 amateur golfers the opportunity to live like a tour pro for the day.
The event, now in its fifth year, brought together players from across the country for the ultimate experiential golf day.
Every golfer to attend the event was given chance to try the very latest Callaway golf equipment, including the latest Odyssey putters. Odyssey is the number one putter brand across global professional tours. With so many different head shapes, alignment options and different face inserts to choose from in the Odyssey range, it makes custom fitting vitally important in helping you hole more putts.
Throughout the day Matt Judd, senior custom fit specialist for Callaway Golf, and his team custom fitted each of the 96 golfers for the putter that suited their game best. In this exclusive video, Matt talks us through the importance of being custom fit for your putter.