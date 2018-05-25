Will Powell embraced everything Kings of Distance 2018 had to offer and was delighted with the atmosphere on the day.



“Today has far exceeded my expectations. I didn’t realise just how close we would be able to get to the tour pros and how approachable they would be. They’ve all been in such great form today,” said Will.



European tour pros David Horsey, Thomas Pieters and Alvaro Quiros, along with World Long Drive stars Sandra Carlborg and Joe Miller, attended the event at Stockport Golf Club. Throughout the day they mingled with the 96 golfers present at the event and put on series of varying clinics.

“It’s been great to just go and have a chat with each of them and pick up some little pointers that I can then take out onto the golf course,” explained Will.

He continued, “Hopefully it will help my game over the summer months and maybe I’ll be able to get my handicap going down the way.”



The 96 golfers were split into 8 groups at the beginning of the event and then experienced seven different zones, covering all aspects of the game. For Will, it was hard to pick out one in particular that stood out most.

He said, “Getting on the Tour Truck was a really cool experience. It was great to see what goes on behind the scenes out on the European Tour.”

He continued, “It’s hard to pick out a clear highlight from the day though, because it has all been so enjoyable. The atmosphere has been so fun and relaxed.”