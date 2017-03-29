Chris Wood: My 3 favourite putting drills

Fancy learning a thing or two from 2016 Ryder Cup debutant Chris Wood? He let us in on his three favourite putting drills, which he believes can seriously benefit your game.

Drill No.1

If I think something is going wrong and I need to figure out what it is, I set myself up with a ten-foot putt that I know is dead straight. I then hit a few putts.



You can find out what your issue is fairly quickly as you’re aiming at the middle of the hole and, if the balls are finishing to the left or to the right of the hole, you’ll know if you’re pulling or pushing it and you’ve got a place to start from.

Drill No.2

I use a gate quite a lot to fix my putting. If you set up the gate (it can be two tees) maybe a foot to 18 inches in front of your ball, again on a straight putt, it helps you to see if you’re starting the ball on line.



If you’re pulling it, you’ll hit the left gate; if you’re pushing it, you’ll hit the right gate.

Drill No.3

I also use a string quite a lot. You can use the string and the gate at the same time because then the gate can be right under the string, the putter can be square to the string, the ball can be under the string, so it’s all working together.