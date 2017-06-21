There are no results available.
Joost Luiten: You don't have to chip from the fringe

Lessons

Joost Luiten: You don't have to chip from the fringe

By Bunkered Golf Magazine21 June, 2017
Short Game Chipping Putting joost luiten
Joost Luiten

Being able to get consistent results from the fringe all depends on the lie.

When the ball is nestled down, you have to chip it because there’s too much grass between the face of the club and the ball. When that happens you have to accelerate. A lot of ordinary golfers decelerate and don’t have enough energy to get the ball that foot or couple of feet out and releasing down towards the hole.

There are a lot of options for the club you choose and the right one will all depend on the lie. The best option, however, is always the one that helps you get the ball on the ground as quickly as possible. 

Read more - Paul Lawrie: How to chip and run

Joost Luiten2

A lot of club golfers think they have to chip it with their sand wedge or their lob wedge from the fringe, when a lot of pros would actually use their putter, 3-wood or hybrid. I use the putter a lot because you know it’s definitely going to roll.

If you decide to go with a lob wedge, you can duff it and it’ll stop or you could thin it and it could go forever. At least with the putter you always get a consistent strike and you know it’s going to go forward with a good roll, so all you have to do is worry about the speed.

