1987 Ryder Cup team: What happened?

Jose Maria Olazabal

All of the 1987 Ryder Cup players were aged 29-35 – except the fresh-faced 21-year-old Olazabal. With two European Tour wins to his name beforehand, Olazabal added another 25 across the PGA and European Tours including the 1994 and 1999 Masters. He was involved in another seven Ryder Cups – continuing an infamous partnership with Seve – playing in six of those before leading Europe to victory at Medinah in 2012.