1987 Ryder Cup team: What happened?

Ken Brown

The joy of the 1987 Ryder Cup win continued for Brown when, a week later, he won the Southern Open on the PGA Tour. However, at 30, that win was to be his last. He won four times on the European Tour prior to 1987 but the last of his four top 10 finishes on the European Tour Order of Merit came when he was just 26. He played on the European Tour for the last time in 1992 aged just 35 and took up his career in the media.