1987 Ryder Cup team: What happened?

Howard Clark

Clark, then 33, arrived at the Ryder Cup third on the European Points List and the 42nd best player in the world following wins at the Moroccan and PLM Opens in 1987. The Englishman had ten European Tour wins to his name but added just one more – 1988 English Open – after the match. However, he did play in another two Ryder Cups as a wildcard in 1989 before qualifying automatically in 1995.