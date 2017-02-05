1987 Ryder Cup team: What happened?

Clark, then 33, arrived at the Ryder Cup third on the European Points List and the 42nd best player in the world following wins at the Moroccan and PLM Opens in 1987. The Englishman had ten European Tour wins to his name but added just one more – 1988 English Open – after the match. However, he did play in another two Ryder Cups as a wildcard in 1989 before qualifying automatically in 1995.
European Tour pros slam ‘ridiculous’ suspension of Dubai Desert Classic
|
PICK OF THE DAY!
|
|
|
|
PSP Media Group Ltd
PSP House
50 High Craighall Road | Glasgow
G4 9UD
Tel: 0141 353 2222
For Editorial Enquiries
Email: editorial@bunkered.co.uk
For Sales Enquiries
Email: sales@bunkered.co.uk
Please note: calls may be recorded for training purposes.
Registered No. SC158316
Copyright © 2016 bunkered. Designed by Soapbox Digital Media