1987 Ryder Cup team: What happened?

Seve Ballesteros

While Woosnam and Faldo achieved the bulk of their success in their 30s, Ballesteros added just one more major to his total haul of five after the 1987 match. World No.2 at the time, Ballesteros traded places with Greg Norman at world No.1 on four occasions and added another 17 wins across the PGA and European Tours including the 1988 Open after the match for 54 wins over the main tours in total.