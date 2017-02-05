1987 Ryder Cup team: What happened?

Gordon Brand Jr

Like Clark, in-from Brand arrived at the Ryder Cup on the back of two European Tour wins – KLM Dutch Open and Scandinavian Enterprise Open. He added just two more titles to his European Tour haul of eight afterwards but a win at the 1989 Benson & Hedges International Open was enough to automatically qualify for the 1989 Ryder Cup. The Scot finished T5 at the 1992 Open and has since tasted success twice on the European Senior Tour.