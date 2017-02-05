1987 Ryder Cup team: What happened?

Sam Torrance

At 34, Torrance was one of the elder statesmen in the 1987 team with 12 European Tour titles already to his name. It took Torrance another three years after the match to achieve his 13th title before he went on to win a total of 21 times – the last of which as a 44-year-old in 1998. Torrance joined the Senior Tour after his 50th birthday and collected 11 titles in four-and-a-half year span from August 2004 to March 2009.