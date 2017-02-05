bunkered.co.uk
 
1987 Ryder Cup team: What happened?

By on February 5, 2017
Bernhard Langer of Germany

Bernhard Langer

Langer was golf’s first official world No.1 in 1986 but didn’t reach top spot again after the 1987 Ryder Cup – despite adding another 24 titles on the two main tours to the 19 he’d achieved before it, including both of his Masters titles. A serial winner, Langer recently added his 30th PGA Champions Tour title, a haul that includes seven senior majors.

