1987 Ryder Cup team: What happened?

Jose Rivero

Rivero only achieved four European Tour titles – two before the 1987 Ryder Cup and two after – but bears the accolade of playing in Europe’s first two Ryder Cup wins (1985 and 1987). Rivero became eligible for senior golf in September 2005. He played four events on the European Senior Tour that year and placed in the top six in each of them. His first win came at the 2006 DGM Barbados Open and he’s added two more since.