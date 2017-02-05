1987 Ryder Cup team: What happened?

The oldest member of the 1987 Ryder Cup team at 35, Darcy added just one more European Tour title to his total haul of four after the match, coming at the 1990 Dubai Desert Classic. However, he remained incredibly competitive, finishing T5 in the 1991 Open, while he was in the world top 100 as late as 1999 as a 47-year-old. He joined the Seniors Tour in 2002 but never achieved a win on the circuit.
European Tour pros slam 'ridiculous' suspension of Dubai Desert Classic
