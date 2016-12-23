6 of golf’s most notable sackings

The end of Williams’ partnership with Tiger Woods sent shockwaves through the golfing world in 2011. Williams said he had agreed to take on Adam Scott’s bag for that year’s US Open as Woods was not playing. He had reportedly done so with Woods’ blessing, only for the 14-time major winner to change his mind and relieve the New Zealander of his duties.
A day in the life of…
European Tour press chief Michael Gibbons
Marc Warren on his sporting hero, lucky
charms and who’d play him in Hollywood…
|
PICK OF THE DAY!
|
|
|
|
PSP Media Group Ltd
PSP House
50 High Craighall Road | Glasgow
G4 9UD
Tel: 0141 353 2222
For Editorial Enquiries
Email: editorial@bunkered.co.uk
For Sales Enquiries
Email: sales@bunkered.co.uk
Please note: calls may be recorded for training purposes.
Registered No. SC158316
Copyright © 2016 bunkered. Designed by Soapbox Digital Media