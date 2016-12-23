6 of golf’s most notable sackings

3. Robert Allenby

The 44-year-old Australian has a long history in this field. His caddie left him during the 1995 Open Championship at St Andrews. It happened again at the BMW Open in Chicago in 2007 and, most recently, he sacked caddie Mick Middlemo in the middle of a round at the 2015 Canadian Open due to a disagreement over club selection. “I’m in shock,” Allenby later said.