6 of golf’s most notable sackings

4. Ted Bishop

Less than 24 hours after calling Ian Poulter ‘a lil girl’ for comments the Englishman made about Nick Faldo’s Ryder Cup captaincy, Bishop was removed from his role as PGA of America president. Despite only having 29 days left on his two-year term, he was sacked by the board of directors after his comments were deemed ‘inconsistent with the policies of the PGA’.