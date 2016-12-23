6 of golf’s most notable sackings

Less than 24 hours after calling Ian Poulter ‘a lil girl’ for comments the Englishman made about Nick Faldo’s Ryder Cup captaincy, Bishop was removed from his role as PGA of America president. Despite only having 29 days left on his two-year term, he was sacked by the board of directors after his comments were deemed ‘inconsistent with the policies of the PGA’.
A day in the life of…
European Tour press chief Michael Gibbons
Marc Warren on his sporting hero, lucky
charms and who’d play him in Hollywood…
|
PICK OF THE DAY!
|
|
|
|
PSP Media Group Ltd
PSP House
50 High Craighall Road | Glasgow
G4 9UD
Tel: 0141 353 2222
For Editorial Enquiries
Email: editorial@bunkered.co.uk
For Sales Enquiries
Email: sales@bunkered.co.uk
Please note: calls may be recorded for training purposes.
Registered No. SC158316
Copyright © 2016 bunkered. Designed by Soapbox Digital Media